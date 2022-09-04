The all-round stylish Huawei MatePad Pro available now in Kuwait

KUWAIT: The all-round stylish and pro flagship tablet Huawei MatePad Pro is now available on Huawei’s official website and select retailers in Kuwait. It combines the ultimate entertainment experience with Pro-level Productivity features. The new tablet features a top-notch display to be ever used on a Huawei tablet and brings many upgraded productivity features, including PC-like Videoconferencing and the newly upgraded App Multiplier and Multi-Window for more efficient multi-tasking. It also offers support for the Huawei Smart Magnetic Keyboard and the upgraded Huawei M-Pencil (second generation).

Huawei MatePad Pro

The Huawei MatePad Pro features an 11-inch OLED Huawei FullView Display with 4.2 mm ultra-narrow bezels, achieving a 92 percent screen-to-body ratio. It supports a 120 Hz refresh rate, offering a smoother visual experience and a 10-bit color depth that can display 1.07 billion colors. Huawei MatePad Pro is also the first tablet to receive German TUV Rheinland Full Care Display 3.0 certification and uses a hardware solution to lower blue light to protect users’ eyes. As the first tablet to come equipped with Huawei Sound, Huawei MatePad Pro uses a 6-speaker, high and low-frequency division design to support its Stereo Vibe and Ultra-Bass technology. It is also the lightest 11-inch tablet available on the market weighing only 449g.

Huawei MatePad Pro is a Pro-level Productivity tablet just as much as it is for entertainment. To improve online meetings, Huawei upgraded its self-developed AI noise cancellation feature and optimized algorithms that tap into the Deep Neural Network to reduce the residual noise. To further improve the tablet’s productivity features, Huawei has launched a new detachable Smart Magnetic Keyboard. Also, the new Huawei M-Pencil (2nd generation) retains the excellent hardware capabilities of its predecessor while comprehensively upgrading its appearance, materials, and writing experience. Huawei MatePad Pro allows users to access Huawei’s native apps in landscape mode, and the Multi-window has been upgraded to support one-tap interaction.

Huawei MatePad Pro supports Tablet-PC Multi-screen Collaboration capabilities which come with three modes; mirror mode, extend mode and collaborate mode. The new color capture feature allows you to select and apply colors across different apps in any usage scenario, including multi-window, app multiplier, or small window. After multi-screen collaboration is established between a phone and tablet, you can click and select a color on a phone window and apply it to the tablet, improving the efficiency of cross-device working and creation.

Multi-screen collaboration enables simple drag-and-drop file transfers between smartphones and tablets. Peripheral sharing lets users type on the smartphone using the tablet’s keyboard and screen, play music saved on the smartphone with the tablet’s speakers and more. This solution also makes it possible for users to pick up calls or respond to text messages directly from the tablet, facilitating a seamless multi-device experience. Huawei MatePad Pro also features an8300mAh ultra-large battery in its thin and small form that supports 8.5 hours of web browsing and 11.5 hours of 1080p HD movie playing on a single charge.