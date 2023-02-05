KUWAIT: The first round of the 10th Kuwait International Arabian Horse Festival concluded on Saturday with a ceremony to award the winners of the championship’s six categories. The four-day event was held to showcase the beauty of Arabian horses, Abdullah Al-Breihi, director of the championship, told KUNA.

Close to 298 purebred horses from Kuwait and beyond were paraded in the equestrian beauty pageant hosted by Bait Al-Arab State Stud. Here are the winners: Mubarak Al-Khashab’s El La Linda for the under-one-year fillies’ class.

Mohammad Al-Sahhaf’s A J Sifan in the under-one-year colts’ class. Youssef Al-Kandari’s Thabiat Al-Siba in the 2-3-year fillies’ class. Mohammad Al-Enzi’s Aja Justafire for the 4+ year stallions’ class.

Mubarak Al-Khashab’s Ezz Al-Khashab in the 2-3-year colts’ class. Al-Khashab’s horse also won the title of the most beautiful mare in the 4+ year mares’ class. The second round of the 10th Kuwait International Arabian Horse Festival will be held in Egypt on Feb 16-19 with 211 Arabian horses participating. – KUNA