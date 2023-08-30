The conflict between science and money

By Dr Khalid Al-Saleh

The conflict between Christianity and science originated in the Middle Ages. This struggle became glaringly apparent when senior clergy members failed to control scientists and subject them to their absolute influence. This influence had allowed the clergy to dominate society in their favor, alongside the wealthy classes that supported them. However, scientists held differing views, leading to a profound struggle between scientists and the clergy.

Some of the most notable scientists who suffered in this conflict included Galileo, Isaac Newton and Giordano Bruno. While some Christian churches made contributions to the field of science, the struggle eventually resulted in the separation of religion from the state. Throughout history, science encountered opposition from those who sought to use it as a tool for amassing power and wealth. Despite science’s triumph and its influence over contemporary life, the battle to control and manipulate science has not ceased.

Recent scientific articles indicate the resurgence of this age-old struggle, albeit in a different form. Today, the conflict is no longer between science and religion but has transformed into a battle between science and wealth. A professor at the University of Southern Florida published a paper suggesting that cellphones may protect against Alzheimer’s disease. Conversely, experts from Lund University published a study highlighting the potential dangers of mobile phones causing Alzheimer’s disease.

Although both studies provide valuable scientific insights, the contradictions between their results underscore the ongoing struggle between science and wealth in the current century. Some international pharmaceutical companies allocate portions of their profits to incentivize doctors to collect data supporting their products. There are also instances of studies manipulating analytical data to boost drug sales. Numerous issues worldwide indicate the evolving battle between science and capital.

Today, numerous mega-corporations allocate a portion of their profits to scientific research, often raising concerns about the credibility of research supported by vested interests. A representative from a major pharmaceutical company recently admitted to mistakes in COVID vaccines and shifted responsibility to politicians. The complexity and high financial costs of scientific research raise concerns that private capital may successfully control study outcomes to its advantage.

If this occurs, and there are strong indications it might, humanity could become a testing ground, and the health of individuals could be manipulated by powerful interests. Heinous financial capitalism could once again dominate the lives of billions of people. The only solution for the future of humanity appears to be the separation of science from wealth. Without this separation, “science will become ignorance.”