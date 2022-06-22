The new fashionable HUAWEI WATCH FIT 2 blew our minds!

Continuing its trend of fashionable and functional wearables, Huawei recently announced its latest smartwatch, the HUAWEI WATCH FIT 2. Packing an attractive stylish look with its large 1.74-inch HUAWEI FullView display, Bluetooth calls and message quick reply, 10-day battery life and numerous health and fitness features, this new smart watch is here to impress.

The HUAWEI WATCH FIT 2 takes this perfect combination of fashionable flawless form and exceptional function to a whole new level. It is compatible with Huawei devices as well as other Android and iOS devices. The smartwatch is available in two Editions – Active Edition and Classic Edition. Huawei’s latest smartwatch is available for purchase in Kuwait starting from KWD 46.900 on Huawei’s official website and select retailers.

Large and Stylish 1.74-inch HUAWEI FullView Display

For starters, the HUAWEI WATCH FIT 2 comes with a 1.74-inch AMOLED HD HUAWEI FullView display that is 18.6% larger than that of the previous iteration. The smartwatch screen-to-body ratio also stands tall at 72.2% meaning you get a pleasing viewing experience. The display comes with 336 PPI and 336 x 480 resolution to deliver a vivid visual experience. HUAWEI WATCH FIT 2 comes with a variety of straps. There is a soft and comfortable rubber strap, an exquisite and elegant leather strap. All these straps come in a variety of colours and styles. Moreover, the HUAWEI WATCH FIT 2 features a press-to-release “Link” design; this allows you to quickly change your straps without the use of any tools.

Stay online with Bluetooth Call

You will want a smartwatch that will help you stay connected conveniently. The HUAWEI WATCH FIT 2 comes with a speaker and a microphone. No matter where you are, your phone calls can be pushed to your watch instantly. You can answer and end calls through the smartwatch without taking out your smartphone. If users are not available to answer the phone, they can quickly reply in the form of a short message with one tap. The reply can be customised in the HUAWEI Health App, allowing users to always stay online and not miss anything important. Users can also reply quickly to messages via instant messaging apps from the watch itself.

10-day Long Lasting Battery

Do not be fooled by its size, because the HUAWEI WATCH FIT 2 actually packs in enough battery power to last you 10 days! To ensure a comfortable and uninterrupted experience, the HUAWEI WATCH FIT 2 features fast charging technology. With a 5-minute charge, the smartwatch can be used for 24 hours. Under typical usage scenario, the smartwatch can be used for 10 days, and 7 days in heavy usage scenarios.

Comprehensive Health Management

The HUAWEI WATCH FIT 2 provides all-rounded health management such as SpO2 monitoring, heart rate, sleep, stress, and breathing monitoring to help you keep track of your physical changes at all times. At the same time, with the HUAWEI Health App on the smartphone, it can synchronise health-monitoring data in real time, allowing you to keep an eye on your physical and mental health at all times.

Boost your Exercises with your Favourite Music

To get your groove on when working out having the right tunes can pump you to perform better. The HUAWEI WATCH FIT 2 supports offline music playback. You can play music directly from your smartwatch while working out and use an exclusive BGM (Back Ground Music) while running. You can also manage music playback through mobile apps, match different playlists to different sports, and enjoy your music anytime, anywhere.

Many Workout Modes

The HUAWEI WATCH FIT 2 supports 97 workout modes such as running, cycling, swimming, skipping, etc., it also includes current mainstream and common workout like weight training, dancing, ball games, water sports, winter sports, extreme sports. You can quickly select your favourite workout mode and keep track of your progress, whether you are swimming in the pool or running on the court, you can enjoy the most from the workout.

Also, the HUAWEI WATCH FIT 2 is based on Huawei’s running ability index (RAI), which can assess user’s ability based on height, weight, age, and other physical conditions, alongside historical running data to create a customised personal running plan for every user.

What do we think?

While the fashionable design with its large HD display gives it a unique stylish look, the Bluetooth calls, long battery life, numerous health and fitness tracking features set the HUAWEI WATCH FIT 2 a class apart.