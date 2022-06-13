The new HUAWEI WATCH FIT 2 blends tech with fashion and here is how

The attractive design with a large display, Bluetooth calling, durable battery life and more will get you hooked

You have probably heard about Huawei’s latest smartwatch that mixes Huawei’s leading tech with a sleek and fashionable design. HUAWEI WATCH FIT 2 gracefully blends technology with fashion, making it the ideal smartwatch for every fashionista out there. It looks trendy and modern with its large and sharp 1.74-inch AMOLED HD HUAWEI FullView display but is also smart and practical with Bluetooth calling, 10-days battery life, and numerous health and fitness features. Even with all of these, the watch is priced at just KWD 46.9. Beyond the price, its compatibility with Huawei devices, as well as other Android and iOS devices, also makes it an attractive option for everyone looking for a mid-range smartwatch.

Fashion statement on your wrist

It is not very often that you find a smartwatch that not only looks good but also has all the features that you would want on a smartwatch. HUAWEI WATCH FIT 2 has them both. It’s smooth and sleek and sits comfortably on the wrist. The 1.74-inch AMOLED HD HUAWEI FullView display is gorgeous and is larger than the watch’s previous iteration. The high-resolution display makes everything sharp, vivid, and easy to read in all situations. It features Huawei’s new chessboard design, which allows users to zoom in and out effortlessly and intuitively.

Who doesn’t want their watch to reflect their personal style and taste? Well, HUAWEI WATCH FIT 2 offers plenty of room for customisability with over 200 watch faces that you can get for free and a wide variety of straps. Mix and match different colours and styles of straps for different occasions.

Bluetooth calling and quick replies

With a speaker and a microphone, the watch allows you to answer and end calls via a Bluetooth connection. If you are not available to answer the phone, you can quickly reply in the form of a short message with one tap. The reply can be customised in the HUAWEI Health App, allowing you to always stay online and not miss anything important. You can also reply quickly to messages via instant messaging apps from the watch itself..

Long battery life in a sleek body

Despite the compact design, the battery on the watch can last for 10 days on a single charge under typical usage scenarios and 7 days under heavy usage scenarios. The support for fast charging further ensures that you get an uninterrupted experience. The watch can be used for 24 hours if you plug it in for just 5 minutes.

Your companion for a healthy living

HUAWEI WATCH FIT 2 is also a very capable health management device. It comes with features like SpO2 monitoring, heart rate, sleep, stress, and breathing monitoring to keep track of your health indicators. Moreover, with the HUAWEI Health App on the smartphone, it can synchronise health-monitoring data in real-time, allowing you to keep an eye on your physical and mental health at all times.

Make workouts more fun

With the offline music playback feature on HUAWEI WATCH FIT 2, you can play your tunes right from the watch while working out. The watch also has a built-in animated fitness coach for 7 workout modes, offering easy-to-follow audio instructions and demonstrations, including warm-up and cool down. Add a bit of competitiveness to your workout routine by sharing your route with your friends and inviting them to participate with you. Simply enable route navigation on the smartwatch, or generate the route and record and share the route with others through the HUAWEI Health App.

So many workout modes

The watch is also an effective workout tracking device. It supports 97 workout modes, including running, cycling, swimming, and skipping. It can also track common workouts like weight training, water sports, winter sports, and extreme sports. It has something for everyone.

Our verdict

HUAWEI WATCH FIT 2 does so many different things exceptionally well and in a fashionable way! The large HD display is the best in its class; the Bluetooth calling feature is handy; the battery life of 10 days is incredible given the sleek design. This watch, with its attractive pricing and impressive features, suits the needs and budgets of many.