The new MateBook X Pro: Industry’s first skin-soothing metallic body

Finding innovations within the world of laptop design can prove challenging. From their appearance to their design and even their colourway options, current laptop products tend to follow a generic formula which, to put it simply, often makes one laptop brand almost indistinguishable from another. Current laptop designs are reliable, absolutely, but do they fully match up to the needs of global consumers? Laptops are central to the way we work and, increasingly, to the way we conduct our private lives, yet current offerings fail to take account of the growing appetite for choice and innovation. It is imperative that the current industry keeps pace with consumer habits and preferences, whether it is design, durability, or environmental credentials.

Ultimately, it is the ability to respond to current consumer trends and to break away from the standard mould which makes Huawei’s new MateBook X Pro so notable. Huawei has demonstrated a refreshing ability to move towards an authentic, and even original, brand identity. With its unique innovations in terms of colour, design, and materials, the MateBook X Pro is further testament to how much these design changes can transform, and indeed revolutionise, the user experience.

Pure, Invisible, and Lightweight: Huawei PC Aesthetics

For the MateBook X Series, the smart laptop flagship line-up of Huawei, the principles of purity and invisibility are central to its design success. The newly launched HUAWEI MateBook X Pro gives a simple yet classic look, an effortless fusion of timeless, high-end aesthetics and the cutting-edge technology that Huawei is becoming so known for. Indeed, for the HUAWEI MateBook X Pro, its lightweight appearance is not simply a matter of aesthetics so much as an integral part of its improved user experience.

Like the other laptops in Huawei’s catalogue, the new HUAWEI MateBook X Pro offers an Infinite FullView Display, which, teamed with its 3:2 aspect ratio, ensures that users acquire truly unlimited visual immersion. This visual engagement is further bolstered by the form of the HUAWEI MateBook X Pro itself, with the thin metal body of the device fitting perfectly with the 14.2-inch Real Colour Display. The 12th Gen Intel® Core™ processor and Super Turbo technology additionally contribute to this sense of a completely smooth-running, efficient process.

All-new HUAWEI MateBook X Pro Stunning Design

This level of care and consideration is shown further in the HUAWEI MateBook X Pro’s use of new material processing techniques. MateBook X Pro launched the Premium Edition, unlike standard laptop products that generally adopted the machined aluminium alloy body, anodising process and sandblasting technology, the HUAWEI MateBook X Pro favours a skin-soothing metallic body and original matte surface over the usual glossy veneer. Whilst this striking look does provide a helpful distinction from the overused metallic lustre that currently dominates, this matte finish comes with additional design benefits, namely the creation of a unique, anti-scratch surface and a more comfortable grip. What’s more, the use of magnesium alloys and the Micro-arc oxidation coating allows for improved durability and wear resistance, ultimately helping to protect the HUAWEI MateBook X Pro from the structural fragility that commonly hampers laptops.

If that wasn’t enough, the Micro-arc oxidation process comes with proven environmental benefits, which far outweigh the traditional anodising method. It is not only a production process that is free from toxic substances and heavy metals but a material product that is highly durable and dirt resistant. Given the increased demand for more environmentally friendly modes of production, it is heartening to find a laptop product which is so responsive to the needs of its customer base. As the HUAWEI MateBook X Pro goes to show, integrating more of an environmental ethos into the design process doesn’t necessarily have to diminish the quality of the laptop itself, so much as enhance it.

The opportunity to move away from the standard metallic sheen allows the new HUAWEI MateBook X Pro to be far more varied in its colour range. With the new Huawei MateBook X Pro, lack of colour choice will never be an issue. Users can choose among the two brand-new colours of the Premium Edition, Ink Blue and White, as well as the Space Grey of the other edition. Both paying homage to Huawei, the new Ink Blue and White colour options are in-keeping with the MateBook X Pro’s overall aesthetic craftsmanship.

Building a new Benchmark for PC industry

Indeed, what feels so noteworthy about the HUAWEI MateBook X Pro is the thought shown towards producing a laptop that speaks so directly to the needs of the business world: from its portability, at just 1.26kg in weight of the Premium Edition, to the way it’s structurally designed to be as connected and fully integrated as possible, the HUAWEI MateBook X Pro is the optimum working tool, capable of satisfying both the current appetite for thinner, more lightweight devices and the practical need for a more linked-up user experience. For users with extra Huawei devices, there is even the chance to collaborate and access data across multiple products thanks to the Super device innovative features, which demonstrate an exceptional awareness of how important correspondence and compatibility is for an efficient smart office experience.