The study abroad experience: UK vs US

By Munirah Al-Fayez

KUWAIT: Many recent high school graduates planning to study abroad in an English-speaking country do not know which one to choose. Many choose to study in Canada, Australia, Ireland or New Zealand. However, the biggest debate and countries most people do not know how to choose between are the United States and the United Kingdom, due to the different pros and cons of living in these countries. Kuwait Times interviewed two Kuwaiti students; one studying in the US and the other in the UK to see how different or similar their core experiences are.

Mohammad Al-Fayez, a biochemistry student at a major university in the Midwest, said his favourite thing about living in the US is learning about different cultures, both American culture and cultures of minority groups of immigrants. Living in the United States is a “quick travel throughout the world”, according to Mohammad, who added it opens your eyes and changes the way you think.

However, he said the US is a very individualistic society, which makes it easier to feel lonely. Mohammad thinks that it is not due to missing family as much as it is missing meeting people every day and having three meals together and having someone you can go out with anytime you want. Although he said he is lucky he has many friends, it is not as easy. Kuwait is more communal, according to Mohammad; you meet with your family regularly and it is easier to make friends.

Mohammad said the best thing about studying in the US is flexibility. He has noticed that the system and professors are more flexible compared to what he hears from his friends who study in the Arab world. He has also noticed how respectful the Western world is towards people with disabilities. When it comes to enjoying time outside classes, the study abroad experience is not necessarily fun, according to Mohammad. “Fun is not the first word that comes to mind,” he said, adding it is fun traveling, having new experiences and going to different events.

The advice Mohammad would give to recent graduates is “make sure the university, city, country, and major you choose is the right one for you, and that you have read about it, studied your decision and planned well. Ask yourself questions like: Are you social? Do you want to have a lot of Kuwaitis around you? Do you care about the location more than the university? Is your dream to study in a big city? Is it to study at a top university?”

Alaa Ghloum, an environmental geoscience student in the United Kingdom, said her favourite thing about studying in the UK is meeting new people, from students to elderly natives, because you will slowly see them as family and will learn from their experiences firsthand. She also likes getting to know herself and her potentials. According to Alaa, there is this beauty in getting accustomed to a new place; for example finally being able to go somewhere without using Google Maps.

But Alaa said she does not like “the quietness of it”. She said after the Christmas break, when many students have just come back from Kuwait, the sun sets early and it gets a little scary. Before the Christmas break, according to Alaa, it would get dark as well, but there would be decorative lights on buildings for the celebrations, which would make the night fun. When the decorative lights are gone, “the streets feel empty, and when you call your parents and siblings, especially on Fridays and they are at a gathering and they can’t really be with you, it can get a bit lonely.”

Alaa said finding an apartment is also arduous, even if you start searching early, because sometimes landlords do not trust students and student accommodations are always full and are not preferable. Even with the difficulties, she said “studying abroad is the most fun I have ever experienced in my life.” Although there are down moments, the highs are high. Getting a good grade, making your family happy, joining societies and finding a good friend group “is the most fun ever.”

When it comes to decision making, Alaa advises students: “Go with a degree you like, because then your degree will motivate you, and do not care about people who judge you about your degree because you are the one living with it, not them.” She concluded by telling people to not decide based on job opportunities, because at the end of the day, everyone is going to find a job. “Your story will be different than others, so do what is right for you.”