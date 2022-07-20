The world’s most powerful passports for 2022

A trio of Asian passports offer their holders greater global travel freedom than those of any other countries, according to a new quarterly report released by London-based global citizenship and residence advisory firm Henley & Partners. The index is based on exclusive data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

The best passports to hold in July 2022 are:

1. Japan (193 destinations)

2. Singapore, South Korea (192 destinations)

3. Germany, Spain (190 destinations)

4. Finland, Italy, Luxembourg (189 destinations)

5. Austria, Denmark, Netherlands, Sweden (188 destinations)

6. France, Ireland, Portugal, United Kingdom (187 destinations)

7. Belgium, New Zealand, Norway, Switzerland, United States (186 destinations)

8. Australia, Canada, Czech Republic, Greece, Malta (185 destinations)

9. Hungary (183 destinations)

10. Lithuania, Poland, Slovakia (182 destinations)

The worst passports to hold in July 2022

Several countries around the world have visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to 40 or fewer countries. These include:

105. North Korea (40 destinations)

106. Nepal, Palestinian territory (38 destinations)

107. Somalia (35 destinations)

108. Yemen (34 destinations)

109. Pakistan (32 destinations)

110. Syria (30 destinations)

111. Iraq (29 destinations)

112. Afghanistan (27 destinations)