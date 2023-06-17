Third green sea turtle released into Gulf waters

KUWAIT: Kuwait University, in cooperation with the Environment Public Authority, Kuwait Foundation for the Advancement of Sciences, Scientific Center, the coastguard and The One Dive Center, participated in releasing a third sea turtle into the sea, Deputy Director General for Technical Affairs at EPA Dr Abdullah Al-Zaidan announced.

The green sea turtle is an endangered species, and in order to conserve it, it was released into Arabian Gulf waters after undergoing rehabilitation at the Scientific Center. Specialists from Kuwait University, represented by Dr Amani Al-Zaidan, a faculty member at the Department of Biological Sciences, took the necessary biological data and samples for the success of the green turtle project, with the animals tracked by satellite.

The importance of this project lies in establishing the first database of migratory turtles threatened with extinction and their genetic fingerprint, as part of a project to study and save them from extinction. The university team thanked all concerned parties for their efforts, cooperation and contribution to preserving biological diversity, urging citizens and residents to safeguard the environment for the sustainability of our beloved country.