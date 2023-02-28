Third Kuwait-Arab sustainability forum kicks off

KUWAIT: The Kuwait and Arab Youth forum has launched on Tuesday its third edition, with a focus on the role of youth in sustainable development and water preservation. The forum, which concludes on March 2, is organized by the Youth Public Authority. It’s also the result of cooperation between the Arab Planning Institute and the Kuwait Water Association.

“It’s an opportunity for the organizers to explore the talents and capabilities of youth and support their creative initiatives, turning them into projects that preserve water and energy,” said Director of the Center for Small and Medium Projects at the institute Ehab Muqabala.

This year’s edition of the forum will include a number of workshops and panel discussions featuring success stories in the field of sustainability. It will also showcase a number of projects and inventions created by Kuwaiti, Arab and GCC youth to tackle sustainability-related challenges.

The forum is especially important as the Arab world faces challenges due the ever-increasing demand on water and the scarce resources in the region, said Advisor with the Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development Tareq Al-Munayes. He said the fund has provided $22.1 billion in soft loans to more than 100 developing countries, with more than 55 per cent designated for Arab countries. Loans supporting water and wastewater infrastructure projects make up 16 per cent of total loans.

Kuwait Water Association Chairman Saleh Al-Muzaini said supporting youth interested in sustainability, especially water preservation, “is one of the association’s most important goals.” Kuwait’s Youth Public Authority also places great importance on empowering youth and involving them in society.

“The authority considers youth as leaders, beneficiaries and partners, as they have a fundamental role in providing sustainable development efforts,” said Acting Deputy Director of Youth Projects at the authority Nasser Al-Shaikh. Events such as the Kuwait and Arab Youth Forum are essential in highlighting the role of youth, he added.

Other efforts are also underway to support youth in the sustainability sector. The Arab Planning Institute is currently designing a program, said Muqabala, aimed at preparing young leaders, which will be held during July and August of this year. The program will include workshops and panel discussions that will provide participants with the necessary leadership skills.

The institute is also developing an award for Arab entrepreneurs, with the purpose of nurturing the creativity of young people. The award, Muqabala said, will also encourage youth to turn their ideas into projects, eventually leading them to independence and self-employment. – KUNA