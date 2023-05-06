Third Kuwaiti relief aid-loaded plane arrives in Sudan

Khartoum: A third Kuwaiti plane loaded with 10 tens of humanitarian aid landed Saturday at the Port Sudan International Airport.

The Kuwaiti humanitarian airlift will continue to provide Sudan with the desperately needed medical and relief aid, Kuwait’s Ambassador in Khartoum Fahad Al-Dhufairi told KUNA.

He pointed out that today’s aid comprised food staff and were handed to the Sudanese Red Crescent Society.

Al-Dhufairi vowed that Kuwait would continue supporting the Sudanese people in their ordeal.

A campaign was launched in Kuwaiti to collect and dispatch additional aid to Sudan, he unveiled.

The Kuwaiti Cabinet has decided to establish an airlift transport urgent humanitarian and relief aid to Sudan for five days ending on Monday, May 8.