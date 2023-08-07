Thoracic Diseases Hospital performs rare operations

KUWAIT: The Thoracic Diseases Hospital of the Ministry of Health announced on Monday that it conducted rare operations. The hospital carried out a procedure of two aortic valve replacements by catheter using the latest type of valves (EVOLUT FX). Kuwait is the first country to use this technology in the Middle East after the United States of America.

The head of the Department of Adult Cardiology at the hospital, Dr Abdullah Al-enazi, said in a press statement on Monday that this achievement complements the hospital’s efforts to upgrade and take advantage of international and modern technologies. Al-Anzi pointed out that the two operations were performed for two patients by the valve team at the hospital under the supervision of Dr Khaled Al-Marri and were crowned with success.

He added that the two patients were suffering from severe valve tightness. This necessitated a replacement operation for this valve, indicating that the modern valve is characterized by ease and accuracy in installation, which results in reducing complications for patients and using less dye.

He pointed out that the modern valve reduces the time of the operation and facilitates the operation of cardiovascular catheterization if the patient needs it in the future, noting the interest of the Ministry of Health in providing the latest international technology and modern techniques to provide the best medical services to patients inside the country.

The aortic valve is one of the four valves that regulate blood flow through the heart, and restoration and replacement are two surgical procedures to treat a damaged or injured aortic valve. – KUNA