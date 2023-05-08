Three civilians killed in fighter aircraft crash in India

New Delhi: Indian MiG-21 fighter aircraft crashed Monday morning on a house in Hanumangarh district of Rajasthan, killing three civilians, according to the Indian Air Force.

The crash happened during a routine training sortie near Suratgarh. The pilot ejected safely sustaining only minor injuries, the Air Force said in a statement.

The force further added that an investigation has been opened to ascertain the cause of the accident.

Bikaner Inspector General of Police, Om Prakash said the pilot tried to avert human casualties and crash-landed the plane on the outskirts of a village.