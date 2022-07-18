Three dead in shooting incident in Indianapolis city

New York: At least three people were shot dead, Monday, and two were transported to the hospital following a shooting incident in a shopping mall, Indianapolis.

According to Indianapolis city police statement the suspect was also dead after opening fire in the mall’s food hall.

Shooting incidents kill thousands every year in the United States, a number that also includes suicide via firearms as per Gun Violence Archive.

As a way to curb such violence the congress approved the first bill in decades imposing sanctions on weapon possession. The bill was signed by President Biden late last month, who considered this step lacking but nevertheless would contribute to saving lives.