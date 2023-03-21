Thursday first day of Ramadan

KUWAIT: Kuwait’s moonsighting committee announced that Thursday will be the start of the holy fasting month of Ramadan. Chairman of the moonsighting committee, Justice Mohammad bin Naji, made the announcement after the committee’s meeting on Tuesday evening. Consequently, Ramadan of the Hijri or Islamic calendar of 1444 will commence on Thursday, March 23, he pointed out.

On this occasion, Minister of Justice and Minister of State for Endowments and Islamic Affairs Abdulaziz Al-Majed greeted HH the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Kuwait’s political leadership, citizens and residents as well as Arab and Muslim nations.

Restaurants and cafés must remain closed during fasting hours in Ramadan and can open two hours before iftar for preparations, Kuwait Municipality Director General Ahmad Al-Manfouhi announced on Tuesday. Municipality inspectors were given instructions to inspect for violations starting from the first day of Ramadan, the Municipality added in a statement.

The Municipality also set timings for street sweeping during Ramadan to be in two periods: The first will be between 2:00 am and 10:00 am in all areas. The second period will be from 4:00 pm to 12:00 am in public areas such as markets, public beaches and co-op parking lots. – Agencies