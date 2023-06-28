Titanic sub debris hauled ashore in Canada

“It was extremely taxing and exhausting for the team who were working around the clock with almost no sleep this whole time, over 10 days of working. It was a very solemn process,” he said. Canadian officials declined to comment on the recovery of the sub debris. Titan was reported missing on June 18 and the US Coast Guard said last Thursday that all five people aboard the submersible had died after the vessel suffered a catastrophic implosion.

A debris field was found on the seafloor, 1,600 feet (500 meters) from the bow of the Titanic, which sits more than two miles (nearly four kilometers) below the ocean’s surface and 400 miles off the coast of Newfoundland. The announcement of the implosion ended a multinational search-and-rescue operation that captured the world’s attention since the tourist craft went missing. The debris is now expected to be handed over to investigators as probes into the submersible tragedy begin in both Canada and the United States.