Tons of medical and food supplies to be shipped to Sudan

CAIRO: Kuwait Embassy in Cairo announced on Monday that 190 tons of urgent medical and food supplies will be shipped to Sudan. In a statement, the embassy said that it coordinated with the Egyptian Authorities and the Egyptian Red Crescent (ERC) to load and ship the aid material from the Egyptian Safaga Port to Port Sudan.

KRCS Director of the Public Relations and Media Department Khaled Al-Zaid told KUNA that the Kuwaiti Embassy in Cairo put in great efforts in cooperating with the Egyptian authorities to deliver the urgent relief aid material to Sudan. He affirmed that relief shipment will be handed to the Sudanese Red Crescent (SRC) and the Health Ministry to be distributed to those who are affected by Sudanese crisis.

Al-Zaid expressed gratitude to the Kuwaiti embassy for its efforts in facilitating the transfer and arranging with the Egyptian side for its shipment, as well as for the efforts made by the Egyptian Red Crescent Society to help the Sudanese people. – KUNA