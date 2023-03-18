Tony Blair: Putin can’t use Iraq as justification for Ukraine

Monday marks 20 years since former UK prime minister Tony Blair joined US president George W Bush in launching an invasion of Saddam Hussein’s Iraq without a UN mandate. In a recent interview, Blair rejected the notion that Russian President Vladimir Putin profited by defying the West that had been weakened by the extensive Iraq War, with his own aggression against Ukraine starting in 2014 and extending to last year’s full invasion.

“If he didn’t use that excuse (Iraq), he’d use another excuse,” Britain’s most successful Labour leader said in an interview with AFP and fellow European news agencies ANSA, DPA and EFE. Saddam, Blair noted, had initiated two regional wars, defied multiple UN resolutions and launched a chemical attack on his own people.

Ukraine in contrast has a democratic government and posed no threat to its neighbours when Putin invaded. “At least you could say we were removing a despot and trying to introduce democracy,” Blair said, speaking at the offices of his Tony Blair Institute for Global Change in central London.

“Now you can argue about all the consequences and so on. His (Putin’s) intervention in the Middle East (in Syria) was to prop up a despot and refuse a democracy. So we should treat all that propaganda with the lack of respect it deserves.”