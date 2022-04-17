Top court has no ‘jurisdiction’ over citizenship issues

KUWAIT: A top Kuwaiti court on Sunday, ruled that matters dealing with citizenship and naturalization lie outside of its “jurisdiction,” saying that these issues are mainly related to national sovereignty and justice. The Court of Cassation has no say on cases dealing with citizenship, Kuwait’s highest court said in a statement.

Court of Cassation is the higher judicial body with power to try cases contested by the Court of Appeals. It supervises the interpretation of laws and its proper enforcement. At this court, litigants may appeal only on points of law alone, such as violation of law or on erroneous application or interpretation. – KUNA