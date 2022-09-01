Tough new rules eyed for visit visas from next year

KUWAIT: The ministry of interior is considering stricter regulations for visit visas, the issuance of which is likely to resume from the beginning of next year. “A security team from the interior ministry discussed with the Public Authority of Manpower and Kuwait Chamber of Commerce and Industry salaries and specializations in preparation to issue new regulations for visit visas, including medical insurance of KD 1,500 to KD 2,000,” sources told Kuwait Times.

“Visit visas will be issued for a duration of only a month. Overstaying will result in the sponsor paying a fine of up to KD 5,000 and will be banned from sponsoring anyone in the future. Moreover, the sponsor will pay for the overstayer’s air ticket as well,” said the sources of the new rules that are yet to be officially confirmed.

Meanwhile, a visit visa cannot be transferred to a work permit. Work permits will be issued according to required specializations and based on requests submitted by private companies in advance, the sources explained. They said the minimum salary of expats requesting visit visas for parents should be KD 700-800, and a salary of at least KD 500 for visit visas for dependents, while siblings and other relatives are not eligible for visit visas. Visit visa fees will be increased to match the prices in neighboring countries in the Gulf, the sources added.