Traffic, visa fines payment available on ‘Sahel’ app

The Ministry of Interior launched new e- services through the ‘Sahel’ app, including payment of traffic, residency and visit visas’ fines. The new services also include paying for deportees’ travel tickets and obtaining medical test results for expatriates. In addition, the services include renewal and transfer of temporary visa (article 14) for expatriate residents.

The new services come as per instructions of First Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, and as part of efforts to make the ministry’s services more accessible to the public through use of the latest technology and online methods, the ministry said in a statement.