Transformer blast injures 4 in Salmiya

KUWAIT: The Ministry of Electricity and Water said that an explosion erupted at a main electrical transformer in Salmiya during periodical maintenance, resulting in a fire that left four people injured. The blast resulted in partial power outage around the area.

The ministry emergency and the Kuwait Fire Force’s teams rushed to the scene and managed to control the blaze. Those injured were admitted to Mubarak Al-Kabeer Hospital for treatment. The Ministry said the facility is being checked to unveil the reasons behind the blast, stressing that services went back to normal later in the day. – KUNA