Travolta and Khan awarded at Joy Awards in Saudi Arabia

Last night, Riyadh lit up for one of its biggest celebrations of the year, the 2022 edition of the Joy Awards, which were hosted as part of the entertainment events of the Riyadh season 2021. The special night celebrated the work of the Arab world’s biggest stars in the fields of acting, artistic works and music, and was attended by a series of noteworthy international celebrities and from the region. Some of the winners from the event are:

1. John Travolta— Lifetime Achievement Award.

2. Salman Khan — Personality of the Year Award.

3. Saudi star Yacob Al-Farhan — Best Male TV Actor.

4. Saudi singer and YouTube star Zena Emad— Favourite New Face in Music award

5. Nancy Ajram— Best Song Award for her song Salamat.

6. Egyptian actor Mohamed Henedi — Best Male Cinema Actor.

7. Posthumous achievement awards were given to Egyptian entertainer Samir Ghanem and his wife, the actress Dalal Abdel Aziz, who both died last year.