Tuberculosis clinic opens in Farwaniyah

KUWAIT: The Ministry of Health (MoH) on Sunday opened tuberculosis clinic at Manahi Al Osaimi Health Center in Farwaniyah Governorate to combat the disease. In a press statement Tuesday, Dr Abeer Al-Bahwa, head of health enhancement department at the Ministry, said tuberculosis is still one of the deadliest diseases in the world.

She added that international efforts have saved about 74 million since 2000, 10.6 million others were infected with the disease in 2021, 1.6 million of whom died and about 4,400 individuals pass away daily, she noted. Marking World Tuberculosis Day (WTD) on March 24, Al-Bahwa called for concerted efforts to eradicate this disease by 2030 to reach the sustainable development goals.

Meanwhile, head of Manahi center Dr Dhahia Al-Enzi said the WTD aims to raise awareness of individuals in the society on this disease and reduce the number of cases. For her part, head of public health in Al Farwaniyah Dr Sali Al-Khaldi said tuberculosis is one of the most common diseases in the world that should be eradicated as part of the sustainable development goals. The tuberculosis clinic will offer early detection services to the high-risk categories, she elaborated. – KUNA