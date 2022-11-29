Tunisia ambassador visits Tomooh Club

By Abdellatif Sharaa

KUWAIT: Tunisian Ambassador to Kuwait Al-Hashemi Ajili visited Tomooh Sports Club and watched the match between Tunis and Australia who are participating in the World Cup along with club members. The ambassador said he was happy to be among the athletes, their parents and the Tunisian community.

He lauded the organization. Chairwoman of Tomooh Club Rihab Buresli welcomed the ambassador and the guests. She expressed hailed the Tunisian experience, and the club’s keenness to seek the help of Tunisian coaches.