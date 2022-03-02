Tunisian President conveys greetings to Kuwait’s Amir

TUNIS: Tunisian President Kais Saied expressed yesterday his appreciation and greetings to His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, wishing him good health, and the State of Kuwait more prosperity and progress. This came during a reception ceremony held on the sidelines of the 39th session of the Council of Arab Interior Ministers, held in the capital Tunis. President Saied met with Kuwait’s Acting Interior Minister Dr Mohammad Al-Fares along with other Arab Interior ministers, where they discussed security developments, ways to support stability in the Arab world, and exchanged views on international and regional developments.

President Saied expressed his happiness at his country’s hosting of the 39th session of the Council of Arab Interior Ministers, wishing that these efforts would be crowned with success. He stressed the importance of this meeting and the issues it deals with and security files aimed at consolidating the foundations of security and stability in the Arab world. Meanwhile, Dr Fares conveyed to the Tunisian President the greetings and appreciation of His Highness the Amir of Kuwait, wishing sisterly Tunisia continued progress and prosperity.

On Tuesday, Dr Fares held talks separately with Lebanese and Palestinian ministers of interior, Bassam Mawlawi and Ziad Hab Al-Reeh, respectively. The two meetings reviewed a range of issues of common concern for the Arab countries with emphasis on security cooperation. Mawlawi and Hab Al-Reeh appreciated Kuwait’s contributions to the security cooperation among Arab countries and its efforts to support the Palestine question. Fares also met with INTERPOL President Maj Gen Ahmad Naser Al-Raisi of the UAE to discuss security information sharing between Kuwait and the international policing agency. — KUNA