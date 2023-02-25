Turkish Amb. congratulates Kuwait on Nat’l Day

Kuwait: Turkish Ambassador to Kuwait Tuba Nur Sonmez on Saturday congratulated Kuwait on its National Day, commending centuries of fraternal ties and firm relations between Turkiye and Kuwait.

Speaking to KUNA, the ambassador said Turkiye and Kuwait have been developing their bilateral relations for years, wishing Kuwait, its leadership, government and people everlasting security, safety, progress and prosperity.

She voiced gratitude to the leadership and people of Kuwait for standing side by side with Turkiye during the recent devastating earthquake that struck southern Turkiye.

She congratulated His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, National Assembly Speaker Ahmad Al-Saadoun, His Highness Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah and the people of Kuwait for the 62nd anniversary of the National Day and 32nd anniversary of the Liberation Day.