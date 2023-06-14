Turkish ambassador receives diplomats, praises diwaniyas

KUWAIT: Ambassador Tuba Nur Sonmez held a special diwaniya on June 13, opening her residence’s doors to members of diplomatic corps and friends in Kuwait. Ambassador Sönmez briefed guests about the embassy’s activities, and developments in Turkey, including the re-election of Recep Erdoğan as President of Turkey and vision of ‘Century of Türkiye’. Guests enjoyed traditional Turkish foods. Ambassador Sonmez said “Diwaniyas” are her favorite Kuwaiti tradition, which she describes as an excellent venue for social interaction and an opportunity to develop stronger bonds with the community.