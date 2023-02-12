Turkish envoy praises Kuwait’s timely humanitarian support

KUWAIT: Kuwait’s ‘humanitarian’ and timely response to the earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria deserves much praise, Turkey’s Ambassador Tuba Sonmez said on Sunday, nearly a week after the natural disaster unfolded.

Turkey is grateful for the copious amounts of Kuwaiti aid that has flowed into the regions affected by the quake, the envoy said during talks with Kuwait Red Crescent Society (KRCS) chief Dr Hilal Al-Sayer, citing ongoing efforts to ensure that the aid effectively reaches those most in need. Ankara will never forget Kuwait’s “humanitarian response” to the devastating earthquake that left thousands of people dead or injured, while causing heaps of destruction in its wake, she underlined.

KRCS will be persistent in its efforts to ensure that the aid reaches the Turkish and Syrian regions hardest hit by the earthquake, the charity’s chief emphasized.

Meanwhile, Kuwait Red Crescent Society (KRCS) on Sunday in cooperation with Turkeys’s Red Crescent Society supplied and dispersed meals to earthquake victims. In a statement to KUNA, head of the KRCS delegation team in Turkey, Nabil Al-Hafez said 250 meals were donated to those victims in Gaziantep.

Adding, a shipment of 150 tons of supplies will be provided and will include blankets, tents, food, medical items, amongst other equipment, and will be donated to areas in both Syria and Turkey. The Qatari Red Crescent will also be helping with the donation and logistical aspects of the process, Al-Hafez added. – KUNA