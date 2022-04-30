Turkish president receives Kuwait’s chief lawmaker in Makkah

JEDDAH: Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan received Kuwaiti National Assembly Speaker Marzouq Al-Ghanem at his temporary residence in Saudi Arabia’s city of Makkah on Friday. Erdogan conveyed to the National Assembly chief his greetings to His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan Saturday reiterated his country’s support for the security and stability of Saudi Arabia and the Gulf region. Erdogan was quoted by Anadolu news agency as telling journalists on the presidential plane returning from Saudi Arabia that Ankara attaches great importance to Saudi and Gulf security and stability. He added that Ankara and Riyadh had demonstrated a common will to develop bilateral relations at the highest level, and to continue this effort for the common interests and stability of the region.

The Turkish president underlined the significance of promoting economic cooperation between Turkey and Saudi Arabia, noting that Ankara and Riyadh had agreed on the need to bring together the business people and investors of the two countries. Erdogan affirmed that his country would back Saudi Arabia’s bid to host the 2030 World Expo in Riyadh. On his two-day visit to Saudi Arabia, Erdogan met Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman. – KUNA