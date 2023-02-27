Twitter cuts 200 more jobs: New York Times

NEW YORK: Twitter has laid off at least 200 employees, or 10 percent of its workforce, according to The New York Times, as job cuts continue at US tech behemoths. The fresh layoffs include product managers, big data experts and engineers working on machine learning and platform reliability, the US daily reported on Sunday. Twitter did not immediately confirm the reports when contacted by AFP.
Other giants in the once-unassailable tech sector — including Amazon, Alphabet and Meta — have announced thousands of layoffs in the past year. The firings come after a major hiring spree in the tech industry when the companies scrambled to meet skyrocketing demand for their products as people went online for work, shopping and entertainment during the coronavirus pandemic.