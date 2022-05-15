Two dead, two injured in 6.5 Ring Road crash

KUWAIT: Two people died, and two others were injured when their vehicle crashed into a light post on 6.5 Ring Road on Saturday. Firemen rushed to the scene in response to an emergency call, and they removed the bodies and injured people from the car. An investigation was opened to reveal the cause of the accident, Kuwait Fire Force said.

Separately, firemen rescued two people after their inflatable boat sunk in Kuwait Bay. The two held on a buoy until fire boats arrived and saved them, Kuwait Fire Force said, adding that they were suffering from exhaustion.