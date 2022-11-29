Two more parts of book on Dr Suad Al-Sabah published

KUWAIT: After the publication of the first edition of the book ‘Suad the human, lover of the nation’ last year, Dar Al-Sabah publication center has announced that two more parts have been published as well. While the first part shed new light on Dr Suad Al-Sabah’s personality and her participation for around 35 years, the books included her cultural role as a supporter of culture, human rights and lover of her country Kuwait.

The two new parts will discuss her experience as a creative icon whose poetic roots have been noted in the Arabic cultural scene with around 20 diwans. Former Prime Minister of Egypt Abdel Aziz Hegazi said: “Suad Al-Sabah loves her country and will give her all for it – if any harm is done to Kuwait, she will express through her poetry her deep sadness.”

Writer Ihsan Abdel Quddous said: “She enriches her love for her nation, represented by her feelings and passion for the Arab world as a whole as well.” Lebanese academic Dr Hind Adeeb said: “She is a flame that does not stop lighting the whole Arab world to bring victory to her people. She used to go from female to male gatherings to ideological gatherings in the Arab world, as she is still connected to the popular voice.”

The third part of ‘Suad the human, lover of her nation’ critically discusses her poetic writings. The third part concludes with constitutional expert Yahya Al-Jamal saying: “She has always been the first of givers for people in need despite criticism and people who have tried to hurt her.” The second part consists of around 400 pages, while the third part has 375 pages with the same picture of Dr Suad Al-Sabah, but with different colors.