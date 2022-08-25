Two smugglers killed, 80 kg of narcotics seized

KUWAIT: Two smugglers were killed and another was injured during a shootout with Kuwaiti coastguardsmen at sea, who foiled an attempt to smuggle 80 kilograms of narcotics to Kuwait hidden in a boat. After the Drugs Control General Department received tips about a smuggling attempt via sea, a warrant was obtained and the boat was stopped. The suspects then fired at the coastguard boats, so coastguardsmen returned fire, killing two and injuring a third. When the boat was searched, 79 kilograms of hashish and one kilogram of shabu were found.