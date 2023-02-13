UAE President receives Kuwait’s PM on World Governments Summit sidelines

KUWAIT: UAE President Mohmmad bin Zayed Al-Nahyan received His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah on Monday on the sidelines of World Governments Summit held in Dubai.

His Highness the Prime Minister conveyed the greetings of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, and His Highness the Crown Prince, Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah to the UAE leadership, government and people.

His Highness also expressed his appreciation to the leadership of the UAE for hosting this global summit, especially in light of the regional and international challenges that require concerted efforts.