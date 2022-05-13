UAE President Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan passes away

Kuwait mourns late UAE President, suspends work for 3 days

Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates, has passed away on Friday May 13th, the Emirates News Agency (WAM) announced. The Ministry of Presidency Affairs has declared a state of mourning and flying flags at half mast for 40 days starting Friday. Work at ministries, state departments and private sector institutions will be suspended for three days starting Friday, it announced.

The State of Kuwait mourned the passing of UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Friday. Kuwait announced an official state of mourning and flying flags at half mast for 40 days starting Friday. Work at the public sector will be suspended for three days, according to a Kuwait Cabinet statement.

Kuwait’s National Assembly Speaker Marzouq Al-Ghanem expressed “deepest condolences to the leadership and people” of the United Arab Emirates on the passing of UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.