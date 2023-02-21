UAE President meets Kuwaiti First Deputy PM

ABU DHABI: President of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mohammad bin Zayed Al-Nahyan on Tuesday met Kuwaiti First Deputy Prime Minister, Interior Minister and acting Defense Minister Sheikh Talal Al-Khaled Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah on the sidelines of the International Defense Exhibition and Conference (IDEX) in Abu Dhabi.

A statement by the Kuwaiti defense ministry said Sheikh Talal conveyed the greetings of HH the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and HH the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah to the Emirati President, wishing him good health and the people of the UAE further progress and prosperity. – KUNA