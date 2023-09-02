UAE president receives Kuwait defense minister

ABU DHABI: UAE President Sheikh Mohammad bin Zayed Al Nahyan received on Friday Kuwait’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Sheikh Ahmad Fahad Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah to discuss the deep-rooted sisterly ties between both countries. During the meeting at Qasr Al-Shati, Sheikh Ahmad conveyed to the UAE leader the greetings and best wishes of His Highness the Amir of Kuwait Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, WAM news agency reported.

The President and Sheikh Ahmad discussed the deep-rooted relations between the two countries and ways to enhance them in various fields, with a focus on fulfilling the aspirations of both countries and their peoples for progress and prosperity.

Both sides exchanged views on a number of regional and international issues of mutual interest, according to WAM report. Upon his arrival at the Presidential Airport of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Ahmad was warmly welcomed by Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Khaled bin Mohammad bin Zayed Al Nahyan and they held cordial talks on the sisterly ties between their two countries. – KUNA