UK Amb.: Kuwaiti students on scholarships to UK show deep-rooted ties

Kuwait: UK Ambassador to Kuwait Belinda Lewis said that the number of Kuwaiti students sent to study in Britain is evidence of the deep-rooted cultural ties between both sides that have passed through generations.

Speaking to KUNA on Thursday, Lewis said that the number of Kuwaiti students in the UK during the academic year 2022-23 was 7,014 students on scholarships and 1,500 self-funding students.

The quality of studying in the UK is excellent compared to other countries due to them being prestigious and old universities, she explained.

Among the privileges appreciated by Kuwaiti students in the UK are the multiple options that are permanently available to various airlines, as Kuwait Airways alone has 14 weekly flights to Heathrow Airport, she added.

She urged students to visit the UK Visa Application Center in Kuwait directly in the event of any inquiries, noting that the electronic travel permit scheduled to be implemented next February will not be applied to students who intend to study in British universities.

With regard to the developments of the airport crisis in the UK and its impact on tourists in general and Kuwaitis in particular, she indicated that there is no expected strike at present, and there will be no complications for tourists, as flights will proceed as normal.