UK Ambassador visits Dasman Diabetes Institute

KUWAIT: British Ambassador to Kuwait Belinda Lewis paid a visit to Dasman Diabetes Institute, which was established by Kuwait Foundation for the Advancement of Sciences. Ambassador Lewis was received by Dr Qais Saleh Al-Duwairi, Director-General, and Tarek Abdullah Aleryan, Director of Public Relations and Media at the Dasman Diabetes Institute. The purpose of the Ambassador’s visit to the Institute was to get to know more about the important scientific role that the institution plays in Kuwait, and to explore means of enhancing scientific cooperation.

During the visit to the institute, the Ambassador learned more about the many scientific research topics that the institute focuses on and discussed issues of common interest between the two sides. Dr Duwairi briefed the Ambassador about the institute’s scientific progress, its importance and its role in the service of scientific research in Kuwait and discussed ways to enhance joint research and scientific cooperation. In turn, Ambassador Lewis praised the institute’s impressive developments and achievements.