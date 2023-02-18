UK pledges to provide Ukraine with long-range missiles

Munich: British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak pledged on Saturday to provide long-range weapons to Ukraine and to double the military support his country provides to the Kiev government.

Sunak said in a speech during the 59th session of the Munich Security Conference that the time has come to “double military support to Ukraine so that it can defend its cities against Russian bombs and Iranian drones.” The British official pledged that the government would make Ukraine possess “the most modern air defense system”, saying that his country would also help Kiev to possess a modern air force.