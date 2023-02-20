Ukraine and EU stand together until victory

It has been one year since Russia launched a full-scale war against Ukraine, and nine years since Russia illegally annexed the Crimean peninsula and destabilized eastern part of Ukraine, including in Donetsk and Luhansk regions of Ukraine. Russia continues with its systematic and barbaric attacks on Ukrainian cities, killing civilians and destroying civilian infrastructure. Ukraine is fighting with courage and determination. We unequivocally condemn Russia’s brutal invasion of and war against Ukraine.

The EU and its Member States remain united in supporting Ukraine economically, financially, militarily and in terms of humanitarian assistance. Ukraine and the EU share the same goal – securing of long-lasting and just peace in Ukraine and restoring peace in Europe. Thus, in the face of Russian aggression, we must stand united as never before. The EU will therefore continue to call Russia out for war crimes, and for blatant violations of international humanitarian law.

Throughout the year since the Russian aggression against Ukraine, there have been many activities in Kuwait, which succeeded in drawing the attention of Kuwaitis and others to the just cause the Ukrainians are fighting for. There were open letters in support of Ukraine and the Ukrainian flag flying over the EU Delegation and EU Residence as well as embassies of EU Member States. There were also numerous joint activities including this joint op-ed, which shows that Ukraine and its allies including the EU speak with one voice.

This fight is firstly about respect of fundamental values and principles of international law, as enshrined in the UN Charter, which Russia has manifestly violated. We demand that Russia ceases its military aggression and withdraws all forces and military equipment from the entire territory of Ukraine immediately and unconditionally. We also demand that Russia fully respects Ukraine’s territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence within its internationally recognized borders.

Kuwait has always expressed its unwavering support to Ukraine’s independence and territorial integrity. We appreciate this principled stance, which was evident in Kuwait’s support to UN resolutions condemning the Russian invasion and calling for its immediate halt, and we count on Kuwait’s continuous support in this regard.

Kuwaitis, who had shown heroic resistance against aggression during the Iraqi invasion, fully understand Ukraine’s resistance against the Russian aggression. As we stood with Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, and our other Gulf partners against an unjust invasion in the 1990s, we stand together now with Ukraine. Kuwait marks this month the 32nd anniversary of its liberation and has rebuilt its relations with Iraq on a new footing. We are confident that Ukraine too will emerge victorious and the Russian invaders would be defeated. Eventually, the light will prevail over the darkness.