Ukrainian envoy discusses with KRCS aiding refugees

KUWAIT: Ukrainian Ambassador to the State of Kuwait Balanutsa Oleksandr yesterday discussed with Kuwait Red Crescent Society Chairman Dr Hilal Al-Sayer means of aiding the Ukrainian people namely refugees in countries neighboring their homeland. In remarks to the press on the sidelines of his meeting with Dr Sayer, ambassador Balanutsa affirmed that the KRCS efforts for relieving stricken peoples have been noticeable, noting that the talks dealt with means of offering humanitarian aid to the Ukrainian refugees in countries neighboring Ukraine.

He lauded the Kuwaiti society’s efforts for relieving peoples suffering from natural and man-made catastrophes worldwide. Meanwhile, Dr Sayer affirmed the society’s readiness to coordinate with humanitarian and social organizations for securing delivery of the assistance to the Ukrainians in the countries close to Ukraine. At least 1.7 million Ukrainians, mostly women and children, have fled Ukraine to neighboring countries in eastern and southeastern Europe since Russia began its invasion of Ukraine nearly two weeks ago,

Separately, KRCS and the UN’s food agency signed a deal yesterday to provide urgent aid some 22 million impoverished Afghans, at a time where humanitarian conditions in the war-torn nation have deteriorated sharply. Highlighting the deal’s “importance,” KRCS chief Maha Al-Barjas said the aid would meet the “dire needs” of the Afghan people, many of whom are living in sheer penury. The Kuwaiti charity’s “partnerships” with global bodies such as the UN Food Program are a “source of pride,” she added, saying such initiatives encapsulate KRCS’ commitment towards humanitarian endeavors. – KUNA