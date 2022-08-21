Ukrainian Usyk beats British Jousha in Jeddah’s heavyweight boxing bout

Riyadh: Ukrainian Boxer Oleksandr Usyk beat his rival Britain’s Anthony Joshua in a bout early Sunday to retain the world heavyweight boxing champion title.

According to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA), the “Rage on the Red Sea” bout saw Usyk beat his rival by decision after 12 rounds of action witnessed by over 1,000 spectators at the King Abdullah City gymnasium.

Usyk now retained his WBA Super, IBF, WBO, and IBO world titles first won in the initial fight between the pair in September of 2021 held in London, UK.