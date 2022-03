US Ambassador to Kuwait Alina Romanowski praised Ukrainian women’s fight for their country’s freedom, comparing it to Kuwaiti women’s fight against the Iraqi occupation. “Women’s History Month is a time to celebrate the extraordinary achievements by women across time and around the world. Today, it’s especially important that we recognize the many Ukrainian women fighting for their country’s freedom, just like their Kuwaiti counterparts did in 1990,” she wrote on her Twitter account.