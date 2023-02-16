UN bodies detail support to quake victims

By Ghadeer Ghloum

KUWAIT: The UN House in Kuwait held a meeting on Thursday on the response and support by UN organizations to Turkey and Syria after devastating earthquakes left thousands dead and caused heavy damage. Representatives of the United Nations Development Program (UNDP), World Food Program (WFP), United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), UN Human Settlements Program (UN-Habitat), International Organization for Migration (IOM), Officer for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), United Nations’ Children Fund (UNICEF), World Health Organization (WHO) and International Labor Organization (ILO) were present at the event.

OCHA Kuwait Representative Nour Al-Qattan expressed her sympathies and condolences to the victims in Syria and Turkey. She said the death toll is climbing and the need for essential support is extreme, so cooperation is extremely urgent. Many countries, including Kuwait, have taken part in supporting the victims, besides international organizations. Qattan said the undersecretary general for humanitarian affairs has funded $50 million from the United Nations’ Central Emergency Response Fund to support the victims, thanking Kuwait for backing the UN’s funding activity.

After expressing his sorrow on the unfortunate situation in Turkey and Syria, WHO representative and Head of Mission Dr Assad Hafeez presented the support by WHO to affected areas. He said 72 metric tons of first aid were sent to help 400,000 individuals and 120,000 urgent surgeries were conducted, in addition to providing $16 million in emergency funding.

Hafeez said WHO is aiming to spend approximately $43 million to secure residential areas that are at high risk of collapse, treating people with severe injuries, food and medicine supplies, psychological and sociological support and continuity of routine medical support. Representative of UNHCR to Kuwait Nisreen Rubaian said UNHCR rushed to keep victims sheltered by providing tents, winter clothes, blankets, sleeping bags and other emergency supplies such as food supplies to support living conditions. Rubaian added shelter and food supplies were funded by UNHCR amounted to $41 million.

Head of UN-Habitat Dr Ameera Al-Hassan emphasized on the importance of providing all necessities of life. She said UN-Habitat’s aid activity is focusing on evaluating and supporting whatever has remained from affected buildings to avoid further damage and an increase in the number of homeless people. She also referred to this disaster as one of the most devastating accidents that has happened in the last few years.

Millions are fighting to survive, but the aftereffects of earthquake are still killing people despite the great efforts exerted to save the largest possible number of survivors. Hassan insisted on reducing unfortunate results as much as possible and not allowing any hindrances to stop the victims from receiving help and support.