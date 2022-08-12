UN chief voices support for complete N. Korea denuke

Tokyo: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has expressed the UN’s full support for the complete, verifiable and irreversible denuclearization of North Korea, saying it was an important goal in achieving security, peace and stability in the region.

Guterres made the remark during a meeting held with South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol in Seoul on Friday, Yonhap News Agency reported.

They agreed that Pyongyang’s nuclear and missile developments pose a large challenge to not only the Non-Proliferation Treaty regime but also to peace in Northeast Asia and the world, it added.

Guterres, who is on a two-day visit to Seoul, thanked South Korea for being a model nation in the work of the UN and especially in peacekeeping efforts around the world, it added.

The UN chief also said he looks forward to South Korea strengthening cooperation with the international community on peace and security, human rights, development and climate change.