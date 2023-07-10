UN draft resolution confronts desecrating religious sanctities

GENEVA: Kuwait participated in preparing the draft resolution, alongside the Group of Islamic Countries, to be presented before the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) to confront religious hatred and desecrating religious sanctities. This came in a statement for KUNA, on Monday, by Kuwait’s Permanent Representative to the UN and other international organizations in Geneva, Ambassador Nasser Al-Hain, saying that this resolution aims to eliminate all types of religious hatred based on discrimination, hostility and violence.

He said that the project will be discussed before the UNHRC on Tuesday, and will reiterate the importance of implementing the universal declaration of human rights, the international covenant on civil and political rights, and the international convention on the elimination of all forms of racial discrimination. He noted that there is a unanimous agreement between the Islamic Countries and common knowledge of the dangers of desecration incidents. He added that exercising the right to freedom of expression carries special duties and responsibilities with it as stipulated in Articles 19 and 20 of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights.

Meanwhile, Kuwait’s Permanent Representative to the UN in Geneva has stressed on the need to keep Palestinians’ human rights on top of the UN council’s agenda. “The Council must address Zionist continuous violations of international law, the latest of which the world witnessed in the city Jenin; a continuation of the crimes and state-sponsored terrorism perpetrated by the occupation against the Palestinian people,” Ambassador Al-Hain, also Kuwait’s permanent representative to other international organizations in Geneva, said in a speech before a UN Council.

He urged the Council to take serious actions and conduct independent and comprehensive investigations of Zionist international violations. It also called on the International Criminal Court to consider the deliberate denial of Palestinian’s access to a fair trial and the widespread and institutionalized use of torture. – KUNA