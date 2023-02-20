UN official praises Kuwait’s stability

KUWAIT: Head of Mission of UN Human Settlements Program (UN-Habitat) to GCC and Kuwait Dr Amira Al-Hassan praised Kuwait’s stability, economic growth and democracy. On the 62nd anniversary of the National Day and the 32nd anniversary of the liberation, Al-Hassan told KUNA that the State of Kuwait has the right to be proud of its achievements since Independence.

She praised the deep bonds of friendship and good cooperation between the UN and Kuwait, appreciating Kuwait’s support towards the UN-Habitat and its staff, noting that these relations contributed to enabling Habitat to carry out its various activities, especially in Kuwait and the Arab Gulf region. On the occasion of Kuwait’s national holidays, Al-Hassan extended congratulations to His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Crown Prince, Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, and His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah. – KUNA