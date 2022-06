Geneva: The UN’s World Food Programme (WFP) on Tuesday appealed for $426 million to stave off famine in South Sudan, where millions face hunger as a result of conflict and floods.

“We are already in a crisis, but we need to restore food assistance… to prevent people from falling into starvation and famine. To do so, we urgently require $426 million for the next six months,” WFP’s programme officer for South Sudan, Adeyinka Badejo, told reporters.